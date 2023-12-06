Her father was a musician, and her mother was an artist. Hannah Howe, a senior studying art education composite, knew as soon as she hit middle school that she would follow in her mother’s footsteps.

With a supportive family who marveled at her artwork, Howe’s love for art grew deeper. When she decided she was going to attend BYU-Idaho, many expressed the pattern of changing majors, but for Howe, that wasn’t an option.

“I took some of my first classes that really introduced me to abstraction and things like that, and it was so hard for me,” Howe said. “I couldn’t grasp it.”

Although there were difficult moments throughout her college career, Howe persisted, didn’t change her major and grew a love for abstract art.

“I remember her first assignments that she was doing, and it was just unapologetically, Hannah,” said Shae Warnick, a faculty member of the Art Department.

On Nov. 30, Howe had the opportunity to present her abstract paint collection to BYU-I students and faculty. She received inspiration for her showcase pieces from her family, especially her mother.

“She did her senior show, and she had glitter on things,” Howe said while referring to her mother. “She’s already done a whole project throwing glitter on things.”

Each of Howe’s 15 paintings displayed at the showcase held an element of surprise. Howe wanted her audience to take their first glance and experience confusion. Their second look would resolve their bewilderment.

“(The glitter and paint are there) to get people to look up close because a lot of times people see a painting (and) say, ‘I know what that is,’ and they just keep walking,” Howe said.

As students looked under the layers of glitter and paint, Howe’s face, and the faces of her family, started to appear.

According to the Department of Art, “Our students create compelling images that inform, beautify, and inspire. We also prepare our students for careers in related fields and provide opportunities for personal artistic enjoyment and lifelong learning.”

While attending BYU-I, Howe developed a deeper understanding that art is what she was meant to do.

After graduation, Howe desires to take a year or two off to develop her skills and portfolio without the academic pressure that college brings. After, she plans on applying to the BYU Provo Master’s program to further her education.

“I hope they… can do whatever it is that they love to do,” Warnick said when asked about her hopes for BYU-I students. “We would like it if they graduate with something that they’re really excited about. (Something) that kind of becomes an engine that propels them.”