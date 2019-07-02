Senior Showcase: Practicing public relations

Salem Thomas, a senior studying communication, owns a business called Live Forward Performance. She promoted her business by building its public relations.

Thomas started working for this business as her practicum credit. The owner helped her gain an understanding of what races really entail. He then got another job offer and offered Thomas the business.

“My husband, me and our partner Doug Swanson are now in charge of all six races through the year,” Thomas said.

The greatest thing Thomas learned from accomplishing this project was how gaining sponsorships is a talent and an art. She first tried to gain a sponsor that could contribute large amounts of money for the organization, but that failed. She then was “terrified” to try again, but she started with smaller sponsors to get better practice.

Sara Oseen, a senior studying communication, worked and planned events for New Sweden Farms Corn Maze for her senior project.

“They have seven weeks they are open,” Oseen said. “I helped to plan seven events for every single weekend to help them to branch out.”

The corn maze organization is family-centered, there aren’t many attractions during this time that are considered “scary” to the public.

For Oseen, the most exciting element while working on her project was creating the content and ideas for the organization, then seeing them be excited about the material and wanting to implement it.

Rachel Escolopio, a senior studying communication, assisted her mother’s business called Staging by Sherri and promoted it through building its public relations and branding.

The business is meant to help realtors by temporarily furnishing a home they are trying to sell for the customers to have a visual as to what their home would look like.

“I did a brand style guide,” Escolopio said. “I made her business cards and an infographic that she will take to meetings with clients and realtors explaining, ‘This is why you should stage a home and you’re going to make more.'”

Escolopio also created a website for online booking whether it’s a client, a realtor or someone who is trying to restyle their home. Her mother is an interior designer. The website has a blog that offers tips and advice as far as decorating homes from Sherri.