“This is The Bedrock Podcast,” said John Villarreal, a senior studying communication. “It’s a podcast that aims to promote the traditional family and foster empathy between men and women.”

The Bedrock Podcast is on Spotify, and there are six episodes that discuss how to improve and develop relationships. Some episodes cover topics like how to mitigate the risk of divorce, lack of commitment in relationships and conflict resolution.

“Basically how to get that loving feeling back in relationships when it goes away,” Villarreal said. “You know, that’s one of my favorite episodes where it talks about how many people have believed a lie that love is feeling a feeling of love. I strongly believe marriage is a moral obligation.”

Villarreal got his inspiration for the podcast through his experience with social media and dating. He wanted the truth about these topics but felt he wasn’t finding it in the way they were portrayed online.

Villarreal felt his heart becoming jaded and cynical because of what he consumed through social media. He felt the social media content was not based on truth. So, he decided to do something about it.

“As Latter Day Saints, we know that men and women need each other and complement each other,” Villarreal said. “And it’s part of God’s plan, so I wanted to create a podcast that promotes that idea of The Family Proclamation using statistical data and anecdotal data.”

Villarreal has invited five guests to his podcast. The guests range from people who’ve been divorced, people who come from successful marriages and experts on the topic of marriage.

“It is a faith-filled podcast,” Villarreal said. “I do quote scripture and the prophets in the podcast, but I also use secular data as well. My podcast is just for everybody.”