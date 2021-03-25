Senioritis? We feel you

COVID-19 isn’t the only pandemic present amid BYU-Idaho’s campus. Senioritis also makes an appearance in the lives of many BYU-I seniors.

Senioritis depicts a lack of motivation as seniors get closer to the end of their high school or college career. After attending school for so long, they are ready to move on.

“I am just ready to be done with school,” said Josie Gubler, a senior studying communication. “I have loved my time here at BYU-I and loved my professors, but I am ready to move on to the next stage.”

The “next stage” may be starting a family, attending grad school, working full time or all of the above. For Maxwel Gross, a senior studying civil engineering, the “next stage” is to start working.

“I start a job at an engineering firm at the end of April,” Gross said. “From there, I plan on becoming professionally licensed. I may get a master’s later on but for now, I just want to start working.”

For Gubler, the “next stage” is to rebrand a small business.

“After graduation, I am moving to Texas,” Gubler said. “I will be working with a small business as they go through a rebranding of their business. One of my main tasks will be helping them venture into the world of social media.”

While some seniors are ready to pack up and leave, others aren’t.

“I’m actually kind of scared that college is almost over because I feel like I found my groove,” said Anna Olsen, a senior studying exercise physiology.

Olsen has participated in many programs and events the University has to offer during her time at BYU-I. She is a teacher’s assistant, tutor and was a member of the Student Representative Council.

“You could say I’m well-versed in college,” Olsen said.

Although COVID-19 has put a damper on final semester ceremonies, including graduation, these BYU-I seniors have a positive outlook about it.

“Being a senior during COVID-19 is a different experience,” Gubler said. “I won’t have the opportunity to experience things like the Department of Communication’s Senior Showcase or graduation in person. There are downsides like not being able to walk, but there are also positive sides like all my family being able to watch my graduation via Zoom.”

Gross also offers his opinion.

“It has been convenient because I can re-watch class recordings and really learn the material,” Gross said. “It has made finding a job for after graduation easier because I can travel to interviews and still attend class.”

There are only three weeks left until these seniors will no longer attend classes.

According to BYU-I’s graduation page, “The Winter Semester 2021 Commencement ceremony will be broadcasted online on Thursday, April 8th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.”

Each semester, the president of BYU-I speaks to graduates at commencement. In last semester’s commencement address, President Henry J. Eyring offered this insight:

“You have planted intellectual and spiritual seeds that will bear fruit for you and your loved ones for generations to come.”

Though college will end soon, the experience will last an eternity.