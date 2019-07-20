Seniors say sayonara

Graduation is less than one week away, and as senior students prepare for the end of their journey at BYU-Idaho, some shared their advice to continuing students.

Students can’t go wrong getting involved, said Jessica Morgenthaler, a senior studying communication.

“Get involved right away. You might think you won’t have time for everything, but you will always have time for some fun with friends,” Morgenthaler said. “Just make it work because you will go crazy if you’re not making friends and having fun.”

Other seniors focused on gaining as much information as possible and using the resources available on campus.

“Explore your major options,” said Kayla Edwards, a senior studying English education. “There are so many ways to be marketable and do that in a major you actually enjoy.”

Students should get out of their comfort zone and reach out to new crowds, said Rachel Wynder, a senior studying mechanical engineering.

“You learn experiences while you are in school, so you can better prepare yourself for jobs when you are graduating,” Wynder said. “You meet so many people who are not in your major, and you can gain a different perspective.”

A concern for Baylie Escamilla, a senior studying interdisciplinary studies, was staying healthy and taking care of her body; not just her grades.

“It’s so easy to let your health slip through the cracks,” Escamilla said.

All of the seniors shared their advice on discovering their majors and what they originally wanted at school had changed over time.

“Don’t be scared of change,” said Lauren Conrad, a senior studying English. “Be open to ending up in a different place than you originally planned.”

With their journeys ending, they might take different paths, but they all start with a degree and future opportunities after their time spent at BYU-I.