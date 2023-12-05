Seniors across the BYU-Idaho campus will gather Thursday in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center and John W. Hart Building to present their semester projects, as part of the Research & Creative Works Conference.

Students with poster presentations will display their projects on Thursday in the Manwaring Center ballroom from 4:30-6 p.m., while the live performance portion will run 6-8 p.m. in the John W. Hart Building, room 208 A/B.

A round of virtual presentations will take place Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. online.

“We have 100 student presentations either in person or virtually,” said Shirley Hawkes, an organizer for the conference. “This is where innovation meets creativity, and research takes center stage.”

The conference aims to celebrate some of the unique research and study happening across campus.

Faculty members judge each of the presentations, giving feedback and announcing winners at the end of the conference.

David Peck, a graduating senior studying data science, looks forward to presenting his work on predicting heart conditions based on electrocardiogram readings.

“I wanted to have a personal project doing machine learning and this seemed like a cool application,” Peck said. “This extra project … has been an awesome learning opportunity.”

Read more about the conference on their website.