PHOTO GALLERY: A listen into the jams on campus

Music plays a role in every day life, whether you hear your favorite song on the radio, or step into an elevator to hear a mundane tune on your way up. Music is always there.

Many students walk around with earbuds in as a source of entertainment to fill the silence from point A to point B. Here are 10 students and the beats they listen to on campus.

Elizabeth McGrew, a freshman studying sociology, was walking through the Thomas E. Ricks Building, listening to the song I Wanna Know You by Hannah Montana.

“I love Hannah Montana, it’s from a deep place in my heart from when I was younger,” McGrew said. “I am nineteen, now so people wouldn’t really expect me to be vibing with that, but sometimes that’s just the tea.”

Aaron Coberly, was listening to Bag by Future as he sat in The Crossroads with some friends.

“I like rap and it just popped up, I’ve never even heard it before.” Coberly said.

On the BYU-Idaho campus, students listen to random playlists or their own mixes.

“It’s the top song I want to play at my wedding,” said Emma Clawson, who was listening to Far Away by Nickelback, “I think it’s really sweet and I listened to it when I was younger and it always brings back fond memories.”

Alan Lauese, was listening to I’m Not the Only One by Sam Smith while waiting for his lunch to be made.

“It’s a very mellow, chill song I listen to,” Lauese said. “It’s kind of like my walking music.”

Sam Stanford, was in the Hyrum Manwaring Center listening to the song Ain’t Too Proud to Beg by the Temptations.

“I like their general flow, it’s nice feel good music,” Stanford said. “Oldies and reggae are my go-to genres. I can’t think of a bad time to listen to it.”

Rylie Hamblin, a freshman studying public health, was listening to the song Crushed Up by Future in the University Store.

“It gets me pumped up enough to go do school work.” Hamblin said.

Cassidy Haderlie, was in the John Taylor Building listening to Pour Le Piano: 2. Sarabande by Claude Debussy while studying.

“I have to have music to not be distracted by everything else but I can’t have music that has words in it,” Haderlie said. “Classical is good because it stimulates the brain but not too much.”

Caitlin Potter, a junior studying chemistry, was listening to I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston while sitting in the Taylor Building.

“The vocals are really good and the lyrics are very poetic,” Potter said.

Landon Meadors, a senior studying biology, was listening to The Meaning of Love by Chrome Sparks as he left the Ezra Taft Benson Building.

“It’s just part of my study playlist that I have on Spotify, so it’s instrumentals, there’s no lyrics,” Meadors said. “It’s not distracting, but it’s at least stimulating and keeps me from falling asleep.”

Tanner Bollschweiler, a sophomore studying construction management, was listening to My Songs Know What You Did In the Dark by Fall Out Boy while sitting in the Benson.

“Fall Out Boy is my favorite,” Bollschweiler said. “I’m the type of person that likes to listen to pump up music, you know, music that kind of gets me going.”

People are always looking for new music to listen to and a great way to find new songs are to ask people around you what they are listening to.

“Music, at its essence, is what gives us memories. And the longer a song has existed in our lives, the more memories we have of it,” said musician Stevie Wonder in an interview with Oprah.