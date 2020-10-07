Service creates smiles

The BYU-Idaho campus turned quiet when the clock struck half-past eleven. Students exited their classrooms, ended their Zoom sessions or took a break from their homework. The Crossroads emptied for a short intermission and the campus employees took a pause from their work.

Devotional is a tradition on the BYU-I campus. Each Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. all students are invited to watch it via live stream or on the BYU-I radio station .

Roger Adams, the senior software engineer at BYU-I, presented his speech on Oct. 6, titled “Service Soothes Suffering.”

He started his remarks with a joke.

“So, if I focus too much on speaking and just happen to stop breathing, somebody please catch me before I hit the floor,” Adams said.

The humor quickly faded though, to a more spiritual environment as he continued his address on service.

Adams spoke on the importance of serving others in distress or during challenging times, and how it can bring comfort to not only the recipient but also to the one serving. He placed the concept into one simple phrase:

“Service soothes the suffering of those being served, and service soothes the suffering of those doing the serving,” Adams said.

He touched on moments where others may not accept the service being offered. He taught that if anyone wants to become selfless, it is important to understand the opposite of the word: selfish.

“When we are suffering, Heavenly Father will often send others to our aid. If we refuse this service, we are in effect refusing our Father’s help,” Adams said.

He shared that throughout his life, he’s seen many smiles by serving others.

“I challenge you to find out what makes someone else smile,” Adams said.