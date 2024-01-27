Every Monday evening students at BYU-Idaho have the chance to serve Rexburg’s community through different service projects organized by I-Serve.

Each activity starts at 7 p.m. in the Manwaring Center and ends at 8 p.m. All activities are free. The only thing to do is show up and bring your Family Home Evening group.

“If you’re a freshman on BYU-I campus, you should have I-Belong on your phone, because that is the one-way ticket to get you connected with the community, to get you connected with the school and the culture,” said Tyler Phillips, one of the leaders of Service FHE.

I-Serve has been an opportunity to serve the community of Rexburg for five years according to Phillips, who has been with I-Serve since Fall 2023.

One of the projects offered earlier this semester was for the local hospital. That evening, the students who attended crafted small knit hats for infants in the pediatric ward. For guidance on making the hats, students could scan a QR code, which directed them to a video tutorial on using the supplied materials.

“The hospital accepts these cute little nursery hats that we make for them and then the families get to keep the hats. And so, it’s like a nice little gift from us at BYU-I to the community,” said Phillips.

Just like a normal FHE activity the Service FHE activities are small with only about 10 to 20 participants each week. The concept is to encourage individuals to involve their entire FHE group in community service activities.

There are different community outreach activities happening daily and weekly. Within an hour of FHE Service, students have the opportunity to help different parts of the community, including animal shelters, the local hospital and homeless shelters.

There are also opportunities to serve children with special needs, participate in a blood drive, or Super Serve nights; where you can choose between many small service projects that can be done within a few minutes and help to connect with people.

“I like that it makes you happier and it helps you not focus on yourself and focus on other people,” said attendee Amanda Jewell.

Jewell, along with three FHE group members, all agree to “just do it” when asked what they would say to people who are considering signing up for an FHE Service activity.

More information on the schedule of activities and opportunities can be found on I-Serve.