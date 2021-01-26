Serving aces at the Spikeball tournament

On Jan. 22, BYU-Idaho students participated in a massive Spikeball tournament in the BYU-Idaho Center main courts.

The tournament lasted for about three hours, with the winning team having played roughly 15 to 20 games in total.

According to BYU-I’s website, 34 teams registered for the tournament, with each team playing multiple games until only one team remained. Kaleb Wagner, a senior studying data science, was captain of the winning team, Oregon Royals.

“We’ve actually won the last three tournaments that (BYU-I) has hosted,” Wagner said. “But this was definitely the closest. We lost a game, so it was super close.”

Participating teams varied in terms of skill level, but for many people, it was about more than winning.

“It’s fun to meet new people this way, especially because of COVID-19,” said Allie Call, a freshman studying therapeutic recreation. “It was fun to play with different skill levels and improve yourself as well.”

Spikeball has become an increasingly popular sport at BYU-I, as many students have their own equipment and play regularly on and off campus.

“I thought it was really nice to be able to see what other people do,” said Michaela Poston, a sophomore studying biomedical science. “Because normally I just play with my friends. And here you get a lot more experience with people who play with different styles.”

Whether playing with friends or in high-level tournaments, Spikeball is a sport for everyone. It may take lots of practice and work to win a tournament, but most players find joy in the game one way or another.

“I think it’s just a super fun game,” Wagner said. “It seems like a backyard game, but at the higher levels there’s a lot of technique.”

Call had similar thoughts about this growing sport.

“It’s a unique sport,” Call said. “It’s really fun to learn and strategize.”