Session Change to April 2020 General Conference by first presidency

President Nelson and his counselors in the first presidency announced the April 2020 General Conference Saturday evening session will be for all Latter-day Saints ages 11 and up.

According to a letter sent by the First Presidency, “The April 2020 general conference to be held on April 4-5, 2020, will consist of five sessions originating from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. However, rather than having the Priesthood session or the General Women’s Session, the Saturday evening session will be held for all members of the Young Women and Relief Society, and all holders of the Aaronic Priesthood and the Melchizedek Priesthood. We look forward to commemorating with members of the Church the 200th anniversary of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ at this historic conference and throughout the year 2020.”

General conferences of the Church are held every six months in April and October. Five sessions are held during the conference, with three sessions held on the first Saturday of the Month and two held on the first Sunday of the month.

At the April 2018 General Conference, an announcement was made to alternate the Saturday evening session between the Priesthood session and the Women’s session. The Women’s session is now only held in the month of October while the Priesthood session is held in April.

The other general conference sessions are open to everyone.

During the October 2019 General Conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced the April 2020 General Conference to be “different from any other conference.”

The Spring 2020 session will be the 200-year mark since Joseph Smith’s first vision of the Father and Son.