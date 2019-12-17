Seven tips for surviving the testing center

Video by Jay Worlton

Beat the stressful part of waiting in line to take a test with these seven testing center tips.

1. Bring snacks

Though Chick-fil-a in the crossroads is a close option, plan ahead to bring healthy brain food.

Eat foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins and antioxidants to boost brain power, according to Harvard Medical School, such as leafy greens, berries and walnuts.

In addition, drink lots of water and stay hydrated.

2. Listen to calming music

Karlie Godfrey, a sophomore studying exercise physiology, listened to church music to pass time during her 40-minute wait.

“I feel like it calms me, gets me more ready and it doesn’t stress me out as much as something upbeat,” Godfrey said.

Listening to calm music can help you be more in-tune with the spirit, or distract you for a moment from a hard final. Either way, it could be a relaxing way to spend your time waiting.

3. Read something

Whether it’s a textbook, the scriptures or a book for fun, reading helps stimulate the brain. According to The Best Brain Possible, brain exercises like reading or playing chess keep your mind active.

4. Watch your favorite TV series

Download your favorite TV show for the wait or enjoy your favorite baby Yoda memes.

Keep you distracted from the stress baby Yoda will.

5. Make friends in line

If you’re feeling more social, talk with the people around you.

“A strong social support network can be critical to help you through the stress of tough times,” according to Mayo Clinic.

Connect with those around you, and who knows? Maybe you’ll find someone new to quiz you.

6. Come early

Collin Page, a senior studying agribusiness, arrived at the testing center at 10:20 a.m. At 11:05, he decided he would be willing to pay someone to take their spot at the front of the line.

“I’d have handed over a 20 to skip this,” Page said.

Page said students should auction their spot in line to students or convince their professors to offer final tests online or in class.

7. Don’t over-study

According to Odyssey, over-studying leads to excess anxiety, stress and lack of sleep.

“I’m not studying because I studied a lot last night and this morning,” Godfrey said. “I’m trying to get in the mindset now.”

Kansas City State University offers five different techniques to properly prepare for a hard test.