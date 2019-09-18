Sexual misconduct on campus: who to talk to and where to get help

The beginning of a new semester can be exciting and filled with a blur of events and new experiences. While meeting roommates, getting to the right class and working hard fills time, it’s important to be aware of resources the university offers when things may take a turn.

According to rainn.org, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, out of every 1000 sexual assaults, only 230 cases are reported.

“Some decide not to report an incident to the university due to their uncertainty as to how that report will be received and handled,” according to Nick Rammell, BYU-Idaho Title IX Coordinator. “Being a victim of sexual assault is never considered a violation of the Honor Code.”

Those who experience sexual misconduct, which includes stalking, harassment, dating/domestic violence and sexual assault, can reach out to the Title IX Office. The Title IX Office does not share information with the Student Honor Office.

In a notice released by the Title IX Office, students who report incidents will not be disciplined for Honor Code violations that occurred at or near the time of the misconduct. The notice also reminds students that they are encouraged to receive support and counseling in an effort to benefit students and the campus community.

As a part of a second notice released from the Title IX office on Monday, Sept. 16, gave guidelines and advice for safe dating.

Exercise good judgment and be careful when using popular dating apps (Mutual, Tinder, etc.)

Don’t take everything you read or see online at face value. It’s easy to lie online and many people do.

Don’t allow yourself to be talked into anything. Be independent and aware in social settings. Express opinions on where to go and appropriate places to meet.

Meet in a public place with good lighting. If the person you meet online insists you meet at his or her apartment or somewhere private, this is a red flag. A busy daytime location may not seem the ideal setting for a first date, but others will be around if an unsafe situation arises.

Tell at least one friend where you are going and who you are meeting. Getting your date's first and last name prior to a meeting is always a good idea.

Remember that it takes time to build healthy relationships and to truly get to know an individual. Arrange group or double dates to give you time to get to know someone well.

Abusive behavior has no place in any of your relationships. Warning signs of abusive behavior include threats of violence, jealousy, controlling behavior, quick romantic involvement, isolation, blaming others for feelings, and hypersensitivity. If you feel unhappy in your relationship and if you think that you might be experiencing abuse, get help. Talk to someone. You deserve better.

If possible, make your own travel arrangements to/from a first date.

Avoid situations where alcoholic beverages or drugs are available. If you unintentionally find yourself in a difficult situation, leave immediately and encourage your friends to leave with you.

Do not hesitate to leave if you are in a situation that makes you feel uncomfortable, nervous, or afraid, even if an early departure seems rude. Exercise good judgment, and above all, trust your instincts.

Students can contact the Title IX Office at titleix@byui.edu, (208) 496-9202 and the office is located in the Spencer W. Kimball Building 290.