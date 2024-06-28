Shakespeare in the Park will open on July 5 and showcase performances of “Macbeth.”

Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” is a twisted story of the reign and fall of Macbeth. Plotted murders, coverups and witches are significant tropes throughout the play.

This performance marks the second year that the Rexburg Community Theatre has participated in Shakespeare in the Park, which originated from the New York Shakespeare Festival in New York City’s Central Park.

Lucas Buchanan is the director, and Sam and Jesse Head are the producers for this performance.

Performances will begin July 5 and continue July 6 and 8 at 7 p.m., with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m.

Each show will feature a pre-show presentation by a BYU-Idaho English Department professor, offering insights into various aspects of the play to guide the audience’s thoughts during the play.

Mark Farnsworth is one of the professors who will present the patterns of virtue versus vice that are seen in particular characters.

“The directors made some very thoughtful cuts to the play, so it won’t be overly long,” Farnsworth said. ” … It’s going to keep all of the main story arcs and characters and should be something that is — even though the play itself is a tragedy — a very fun and entertaining evening for those who attend.”

Shakespeare’s writing incorporates life lessons through the development of characters.

“Watch for the things that on personal and societal levels resonate with us today,” Farnsworth said. “(Shakespeare) has a lot to say to us, so just listen and watch for those resonances, and you’ll say, ‘Oh, I’ve seen situations like that. I know a person like that but hopefully not a person like Macbeth.'”

The play will be performed at Porter Park’s Beehive Pavilion stage which is located at S 2nd W & 3rd W in Rexburg.

All showings are free and open to the Rexburg community. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the outside production.

For more information, visit the Rexburg Theatre website here.