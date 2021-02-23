Share your work through winter semester’s Research and Creative Works Conference

One of BYU-Idaho’s top goals for students is to prepare them for their futures. Part of how the University achieves this is through different workshops and conferences. Students, with guidance from faculty, organize and run the Research and Creative Works Conference.

According to the Research and Creative Works website, registration closes on March 18. The conference takes place April 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Students who register to present will receive more instructions closer to the conference.

“A list of all the associated Zoom rooms will be sent out to each department, allowing anybody to join any project,” said Glory Ozonuwe, a junior studying software engineering.

The Zoom links will also be posted on the conference’s website homepage here.

“The conference had been going on for quite a few years,” said Alan Young, a faculty development manager. “Now in this pandemic year, it’s changed a little bit. We used to do it as posters and oral sessions, like a normal session would be. Now we’ve been doing it through Zoom.”

Young explained that this conference is open to any student with a project, though most groups participate for a class assignment. Students will present either orally or with a poster via Zoom instead of in person. After their presentation, those attending can ask questions.

The conference gives students a platform to become more professional with their approach to learning and presenting.

“We’re all here at the University to help them grow and learn and to be better,” Young said. “Faculty mentors are there to help them and evaluate them and give suggestions.”

Jonathan Cammack, a senior studying software engineering, helps plan the conference and ensures it will run smoothly.

“Anybody can participate in it and anyone can come to view it,” Cammack said.

Since the conference is held via Zoom this semester due to COVID-19, it gives online students an opportunity they normally wouldn’t have.

The conference also gives new or returning students a chance to learn more about the different degrees offered at BYU-I. A student interested in civil engineering could learn more about that field from a student presenting their project. After attending the conference, that interested student can decide to pursue that degree or not.

It is a learning experience for all those involved.

The team encourages every student to attend and reminds them that no department is off-limits when it comes to presenting.

More information can be found in the conference brochure.