Sharing the gospel one stroke at a time

Jorge Cocco Santángelo’s passion for art started as a young boy. At age nine, he had already won art awards for his work. A new collection of his work focusing on scriptural art will open in the Spori Art Gallery.

Santángelo’s exhibit, Sacred Events of the Book of Mormon, will display in the gallery March 4 to April 9. Students, faculty and community members can meet Santangelo himself during the artist’s reception on March 4 from 7-9 p.m. when the exhibit opens.

As a developing artist, Santángelo struggled to know what kind of art he wanted to create. Little did he know that he would get his answer in the form of suits, ties and missionary name tags.

In 1962, missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints knocked his door. Later that year, Santángelo and his wife, Myriam Verbauwen, were baptized.

After his baptism, Santángelo’s artistic mission became clear.

“From the moment I understood the gospel, not only did I change my life but also the concept of myself… the concept of why I was created and what my art was supposed to be,” Santángelo said in an interview with LDS Living.

Santángelo has focused on creating art that reflects scripture stories, as well as his testimony.

“I knew he was an amazing scripture scholar and a faithful member of the Church, with a very deep understanding and testimony of the Gospel,” said Kyoung Dabell, the Spori Art Gallery curator. “I know that feeling comes from working with his paintings for several months before meeting him in person.”

By sharing his talents, Santángelo shares not only the gospel but also what he cherishes most.

“I think that’s why art was created — to be able to share thoughts and emotions you can’t put into words,” said Hannah Austin, a junior studying art. “I think those who are sharing the gospel through art are taking the talents that the Lord has given them and are truly letting their light shine.”

As Santángelo’s scripture knowledge matured, so did his art. Reading the Book of Mormon taught him that every person has a special mission. He believes art is his mission. Now in his 80s, he’s still creating art and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

Learn more about Santángelo’s artistic journey and his love for the Savior at the gallery reception March 4 from 7-9 p.m.