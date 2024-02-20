Sharon Eubank spoke about the power and importance of friendship at the BYUI forum on Thursday at the BYU-Idaho Center.

Sharon Eubank served as the first counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency from April 2017 to August 2022 and is now the director of humanitarian services for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Eubank’s forum is entitled “The Sacred Life of Trees,” where she shared that friendship is much like a grove of trees.

Eubank likened friendship to a forest and referenced a book written by Peter Wohlleben entitled, “The Hidden Life of Trees.” Wohlleben calls forests “superorganisms” because, underneath each tree, there is an interconnected root system.

“This is all about why trees are such social beings and why they share food with their own species and sometimes even go as far as to nourish their competitors,” Eubank said, referencing Wohlleben. “The reasons are the same as for human communities, there are advantages in working together. A tree is not a forest on its own, it can’t establish a consistent local climate.”

Eubank explained that a single tree is not a forest of its own; like trees, individuals need others to help lift them up, and collectively, people can make each other stronger.

“It’s at the mercy of the wind and the weather,” Eubank said. “But together many trees create an ecosystem that moderates the cold and stores a great deal of water in generates a lot of humidity. And in the protected environment, trees can live to be very old.”

After the forum, a question-and-answer session was held, allowing students and faculty to ask Eubank questions directly.