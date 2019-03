Sharing is caring!











The Madison County Sheriff’s department has issued a warning about a scammer pretending to be one of their detectives asking for money. The scammer is calling from out of state.

“You do not need to bring us money or send money,” said Isaac Payne of the Madison County Sheriff’s office.

Last year Americans lost over $100 million to scams. Over $30 million was due to phone scams, according to ScamWatch.