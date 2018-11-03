Sherri Ybarra seeking reelection as superintendent of public instruction

Sherri Ybarra is seeking reelection for the superintendent of public instruction in Idaho. She has held the position since her election four years ago.

“I’m a lifelong educator,” Ybarra said. “It’s always been a passion of mine. I’ve wanted to be a teacher since second grade. I still am an educator.”

Ybarra said she has served in various capacities in education including as a teacher, principal, federal program director, a district administrator and now superintendent of public instruction for Idaho.

“All of those positions drove me to where I am, plus the passion that I have for education and seeing the great things that we’ve been able to do for the state of Idaho,” Ybarra said.

Ybarra said she has made improvements since she took office, including securing $100 million every year toward improving education in Idaho. She also said she has seen an increase in high school graduation rates as well as improvement in math and reading skills.

“It’s all because we have a five-year plan for K-12,” Ybarra said. “But we need to continue to work on that to continue that momentum.

She also said one of the biggest things Idaho has worked on since she has taken office is changing the education culture to one that is more supportive and nurturing toward students. She also mentioned the importance of safety for Idaho students.

When she took office Ybarra developed the Keep Idaho Students Safe program. A multi-pronged school safety initiative. She says as she has traveled around the state, one of the biggest concerns from parents, teachers and students is their safety.

“As the mother of a public school student myself — he’s a senior — there’s not a day that I don’t send him out the door that I don’t think about his safety,” Ybarra said.

She says this three-pronged approach of the KISS initiative includes training around at-risk behaviors of not just for mass incidents like shootings, but the daily occurrences like bullying and harassment. Furthermore, she says the KISS initiative also includes a grant opportunity where school districts can apply for money to improve school safety with things like locks on doors, cameras or whatever improvements their schools need.

Ybarra said she is the woman for the job, and her work and efforts so far prove why she should be reelected as superintendent of public instruction.

“We have a plan in place to continue the great momentum moving forward,” Ybarra said. “I’ve built relationships with the movers and shakers in this state that make decisions for our kids, and experience matters. There are over 300,000 students in Idaho that deserve a state superintendent with the educational background and the knowledge to take Idaho education to the next level.”