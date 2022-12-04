Home Campus Shirley Weekes: Perfection without the pressure
Shirley Weekes: Perfection without the pressure

By Grady Ellsworth
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 11:30 a.m., Shirley Weekes, the student accounts coordinator, will give her devotional address in the BYU-Idaho Center. She will focus her message on the significance of striving for perfection, but not letting the pressure of it get the best of you.

“A lot of us feel like we need to be perfect and if we’re not doing things perfectly, we’re hard on ourselves,” Weekes said. “We need to understand that we won’t be perfect in this life and with the Lord’s help and with His grace, we can get through this life — He makes the difference.”

Weekes chose to speak on this topic because it is one that she has personally struggled with. She wants to help others come to terms with the everyday challenge of trying to be perfect.

“I don’t expect perfection in others, but I think I need to be doing my very best,” Weeks said. “Sometimes I’m hard on myself and we shouldn’t do that. We need to take things one day at a time and do the best that we can.”

Weekes invites all those who attend devotional on Tuesday to come with an open mind, so they may take something away from her message. From personal experiences to sharing scriptures, she feels her talk can genuinely help those who come to listen.

“Just come with an open mind and hopefully some of the things I share will be a benefit,” Weekes said. “I hope something I shared touches someone and helps someone.”

Apart from attending in person, the devotional will also be live-streamed.

Grady Ellsworth
