Shoot it like Stephen Curry

Students and faculty participated in the annual 3-point competition in the BYU-Idaho Center on March 19.

The participants were given five racks with five basketballs on each and one money ball rack, which are five basketballs worth extra points. They were also given two other basketballs positioned further away from the 3-point line. Four of the racks were worth one point. The money ball rack was worth two per shot and the two long shots were three points each.

The women competed first with a total of eight participants. The top two scorers from the first round moved on to the final.

“I just came out to have fun,” said Taeli Carrillo, a junior studying exercise physiology. “So that’s what I did…and just shot the best I could.“

Carrillo won the women’s competition, beating seven other competitors.

After completing the women’s competition, it was the men’s turn.

The men’s competition lasted quite a bit longer because there were 37 participants.

With so many people participating, another round was added to accommodate the competition. After the first round, the 10 participants with the highest score moved on. The third and final round consisted of the top three scorers from the second round.

James Lule, a senior studying software engineering, won the men’s competition with a score of 19.

"Initially (I was nervous), because a lot of these guys are really good and I've played with them before," Lule said. "But as I begun to shoot, I wasn't as nervous as I was when I started." The 3-point competition happens once a year but there are many other sporting events to participate in throughout the semester.