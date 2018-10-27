Shooter opens fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue

A shooting during a baby naming ceremony at a Pittsburgh synagogue left multiple people injured and several dead.

“It is a very horrific crime scene. It was one of the worst that I’ve seen. It is very bad,” said Wendell Hissrich, the Pittsburgh public safety director, according to AP.

At least 10 people were killed and six were wounded, four of the wounded being police officers.

The suspected shooter has been identified as Robert D. Bowers, 46, according to The New York Times.

Bowers possibly armed himself with an AK-47 and two pistols at the Tree of Life synagogue, according to CBS News.

“Events in Pittsburgh are far more devastating than originally thought,” said President Trump on twitter. “Spoke with Mayor and Governor to inform them that the Federal Government has been, and will be, with them all the way.”

Trump also commented on how this event could have been prevented.

“If there was an armed guard inside the temple, they would have been able to stop him, maybe there would have been nobody killed, except for him, frankly,” Trump said.