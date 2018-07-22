Shooting at LDS Church

There was a shooting on July 22 at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during sacrament meeting in Fallon, Nevada.

According to ABC 8, Fallon Police Chief Kevin Gehman said in a press conference that one of the injured is dead while the other has a leg injury after the shooting took place around 1 p.m. The suspect is now in police custody but no motive has been determined as of yet.

According to Deseret News, a spokesman for the LDS Church released a statement after the shooting.

“We have recently learned of a shooting in Fallon, Nevada, during a church service,” the statement said. “Details are still developing, and inquiries should be directed to local law enforcement personnel. We express our love to those in this congregation and our prayers for the victims and their families. Local leaders are ministering to them at this time.”