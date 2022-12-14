Shooting for a championship

Phi Slamma Jamma defeated Holy Buckets Brad to claim the BYU-Idaho men’s rec basketball championship.

Phi Slamma Jamma scored 28 points in the final 10 minutes en route to a 64-46 victory over Holy Buckets Brad, Friday night, in BYU-Idaho’s men’s rec basketball championship game.

Phi Slamma Jamma held a 7-1 record after beating the Bullets 71-38 in the semifinals. Holy Buckets Brad held a 6-1 record after beating the Carthage Ballers 61-53 in the semifinals.

The two teams traded baskets to start the game. The score was tied 15-15 after the opening 10 minutes.

Phi Slamma Jamma held a 28-22 lead with 3:52 remaining in the half, after going on an 8-2 run. The half ended with Phi Slamma Jamma leading 31-26.

Holy Buckets Brad went on a run to begin the second half. With 10:00 remaining in the game, the score was 36-36.

“Defense is always going to be the key to the game,” said Tyler Shippen, Phi Slamma Jamma guard. “If you can lock up on defense, it gives you energy on offense.”

Phi Slamma Jamma outscored Holy Buckets Brad 13-3 over the next 4:10.

Shippen capped the run with his third three-pointer in four possessions.

“Any time you can play with someone like Tyler, it’s awesome,” said Chandler Pincock, Phi Slamma Jamma forward. “He can shoot the ball better than anyone here.”

Holy Buckets Brad called a timeout with 5:50 remaining in the game, trailing 49-39.

“I took the opportunities that were given to me,” Shippen said. “I got wide-open shots, but we were moving the ball.”

Phi Slamma Jamma continued to lengthen their lead after the timeout.

Phi Slamma Jamma stretched the lead to 57-41, when guard Mckay Shippen hit a three-pointer from the corner, with 3:14 remaining.

Phi Slamma Jamma rode their lead to a 63-46 victory, capturing the men’s rec basketball championship.

To see the sports being offered during the winter semester, check out Campus Rec’s website.