Shop with a Cop fundraiser comes to Rexburg

A silent auction fundraiser for Shop with a Cop program will take place at the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center Nov. 18-23 from 6-8 p.m. The city will auction off donated items.

The Shop with a Cop program connects children in need with local law enforcement officers. Each child spends the day with an officer going to breakfast, riding in a parade and shopping for Christmas presents. The program provides the children with money to buy Christmas presents for themselves and their families. Shop with a Cop takes place in the Madison, Fremont, Jefferson, Clark and Teton counties.

“This program is a great way for the police department to connect and give back to the community in a meaningful way,” said Sergeant Colette Davison of the Rexburg Police Department.

According to rexburgpolice.com, “Not only do the children get a chance to purchase Christmas presents that they otherwise would not be able to buy, but they also get a chance to build a positive relationship with law enforcement.”