Should dress and grooming standards apply to Cultural Night?

By Candy Zillale
An African dance performed at Cultural Night Photo credit: Chester Chan

Cultural Night is an event that takes place at BYU-Idaho every semester. The event gives participants of different backgrounds the opportunity to share their culture through song and dance with the Rexburg community.

Each group that wants to participate in the event must sign up for auditions, where a panel will judge their performance. Once the final groups are chosen, participants rehearse their routine to make sure it’s perfect by performance day.

During this, each group is told the same thing: Make sure your cultural attire adheres to BYU-I’s Dress and Grooming Standards.

It makes sense that a religious university such as BYU-I would have these types of rules in place. However, international students can’t help but raise some questions and concerns.

Does the western’s concept of modesty apply to the traditional outfits that have existed long before?

Is modesty a way of life or is it being covered from head to toe?

The western idea of modesty is a fairly new concept in other parts of the world. For example, in Tanzania, where I’m from, the daily attire meets the western expectations of modesty. Things like tank tops and miniskirts are not normal.

When it comes to Tanzania’s traditional dress, it does not match western modesty. More body parts are visible, but in my culture, it’s not a bad thing.

The same applies to other cultures. Many tribes in African countries have cultural outfits that show some skin. Similarly, in places like India, women are known to wear saris and lehengas that have their bellies exposed.

Pacific Islanders are known to have their men shirtless and women dressed in grass skirts, depending on what part of the islands they are from. This has been a point of conflict for the Pacific Islander group that performs regularly at Cultural Night.

“We have been told that in our performance, the men need to wear shirts and the women need to wear longer skirts,” said Joan Aluesi, a choreographer for the Pacific Islander dance group. “It feels like we can’t authentically show our culture to others because of how our dress is being watered down.”

While the university sees certain clothing as immodest, these outfits have symbolic and historical meanings behind them.

Several international students have expressed that regardless of the rules set in place by Honor Code, the university should allow students to wear their authentic cultural attire for Cultural Night.

This can educate the student body about the different cultures that are here on campus. International students make up 17.5% of BYU-I’s population. Yet, no one really understands their cultures due to the lack of representation here on campus.

We all come from different backgrounds and international students only have one day to authentically share our culture. There is so much beauty in the waist beads, grass skirts, lehengas and bell anklets of the world.

Candy Zillale
