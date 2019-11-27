Showcasing Katrina’s Faceless Art

Trevor Lovaas, a senior studying communication, created a marketing campaign for his wife’s art business. Her business is called Katrina’s Faceless Art.

“It started out being something she did on the side to gain some money, but once she realized how popular it was, we decided to do a marketing campaign and make her business more aesthetically pleasing,” Lovaas said.

According to Lovaas, business picked up quickly after starting the campaign. Now their goal is to sustain the business, as well as to get people to leave reviews on their Facebook page so that they can build credibility.

“We want to build people’s trust in the product even before they get their paintings,” Lovaas said.

Some of the faceless watercolor pieces include portraits for couples, holidays, graduations, missions and religious events.