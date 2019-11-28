Silently speaking at devotional

While thousands of students and faculty search for seats in the BYU-Idaho Center for Tuesday devotionals, two students make their way up to the AV production room. In their Sunday dress, Ethan Stubbs and Tanner Dayley sit down to interpret the devotional for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Stubbs, a sophomore studying electrical engineering, and Dayley, a senior studying recreational management, rotate devotional assignments as two of the three ASL interpreters on campus. One will interpret the opening and closing remarks, hymns and prayers, and the other will interpret the talk. They receive the talk a week in advance to review.

“Honestly, sometimes it feels like I’m the one giving the talk,” Stubbs said. “Every time I’ve given a talk in the past, the spirit always testifies that it is true. During devotionals, I feel like I’m giving the talk even though I’m not. I feel the spirit witness that it’s true.”

Both Stubbs and Dayley have a provisional license for interpreting and are working toward certification. Dayley learned ASL while serving his mission in Los Angeles, California. Stubbs grew up signing with his deaf parents; he also served an ASL mission in Houston, Texas.

“It happens every now and then when your mind will go blank for a second,” Dayley said. “What I find is easiest to overcome that, is just kind of slowing down and thinking what other ways could I convey this information. When you hear an English phrase, your natural response is to sign it.”

Unlike other languages, ASL expresses concepts and ideas rather than words. This allows Stubbs and Dayley to quickly come up with alternate signs for what they are trying to convey.

“It’s very artistic,” Stubbs said. “It’s also a very beautiful language. As people start learning American Sign Language, it increases creativity. You’re able to visualize things in your mind a lot better because it’s such a visual language and such a beautiful language.”

Stubbs interpreted Elder Bednar’s talk at the Sept. 22 devotional and felt the strain this 90-minute address had on his body and mind. Most devotional addresses only last 30-40 minutes.

“I would say that the last 20 minutes of that, my body wasn’t working,” Stubbs said. “My head was hurting. I understood what he was saying, but I just didn’t do the best job explaining the concepts because I was so tired. Interpreting is really taxing on your mind and your body.”

When they are not preparing for devotional, Stubbs and Dayley enjoy interacting with the students they interpret classes for.

“I just like interacting with the deaf population,” Dayley said. “The students I get to work with and building relationships and friendships with them is probably my favorite part, as well as being able to learn information that I wouldn’t have otherwise learned.”

Dayley and Stubbs attend additional classes on top of the classes they are enrolled in to help interpret lectures and lessons for the deaf and hard of hearing. These courses range from agriculture to computer science and religion to art.

“My classes and the hours that I work is like taking 40 hours of class a week,” Stubbs said. “I’m very well-rounded. I feel like I know half the school because I’m in everyone’s classes.”