In a game that the Idaho Falls Spud Kings led at the beginning of the third period, Brody Simko scored a third period natural hat trick to seal the win for the Ogden Mustangs.

With a 2-0 series lead, the Mustangs have the chance to eliminate the Spud Kings from the playoffs on Monday when they face off in Idaho Falls.

The story of the game closely matched that of Friday’s game: The Spud Kings’ special teams struggled, allowing Simko room to dominate. Simko now has five goals in the series, with four of them coming on the powerplay.

It has been nearly impossible for the Spud Kings to score on the powerplay throughout the playoffs so far. They’re 0-for-6 with the man advantage so far, while their opponents are 6-for-12 in the same category.

The Spud Kings missed both DJ MacLeish, their top scorer from the regular season, and Matvei Naumov, who scored the Spuds’ lone goal on Friday. MacLeish received a one-game suspension for a throat-slashing motion directed at a Mustangs player late in Friday’s game. He will return to the lineup on Monday.

Naumov was likely injured, although it’s unclear what it was that’s bothering him. His return to the lineup is unclear at the moment.

Dario Sacino and Brayden Lewis made their way into the lineup to replace the missing players.

Game Three begins at 7:05 p.m. on Monday at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. If the Spud Kings win, they’ll play again on Wednesday in Idaho Falls. If they lose, the Mustangs will advance to face the winner of the series between the Utah Outliers and the Provo Predators.

All games can be streamed on FloHockey.TV, which is available with a subscription. To keep up-to-date with all Spud Kings news, follow @byuiscroll on Instagram.