Singing, dancing, Rexburg: A few of my favorite things.

With summer just around the corner, Rexburg’s Community Theatre will start hosting auditions for The Sound of Music next month. Time slots can be reserved for a limited time before March 11, 12 and 13. Adult auditions will be held on the 11 and 12, followed by children on the 13.

The Sound of Music follows the life of the famed Von Trapp family as they perform in Austria and avoid the threats of Nazi Germany.

“There’s a really sweet message of courage, love, acceptance and strength of character,” said Ann Cluff, the Musical Director and President of RCT. “One of my goals as the director is to show the audience why Captain von Trapp did what he did, and to have the audience ask themselves what they really know about World War II.”

Because of the limited amount of characters in the show, the competition will intensify this year. That being said, actors are encouraged to do their best and enjoy their experience while auditioning.

“Speak loudly and confidently when introducing yourself,” said Holly Slack, Vocal Instructor for RCT. “If you act like you’re having fun, the audience will too. Casting directors like that.”

In preparation for this event, more information has been posted. The audition forms and casting call list are also available on the site. Those considering joining the cast are expected to fill out a form and submit it before the auditions. The production is still in need of instrumentalists to play in the band. The contact information for the music coordinator is located on the same page.