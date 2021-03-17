Single and ready to mingle?

BYU-Idaho Student Life and Event Services put together a singles lounge at Date Night so students can come without a date.
According to the BYU-I website, “MC Date Night is a great event to bring a date or just to meet someone new.”
They are testing the new singles lounge idea for students to come and meet new friends or find a date.
“On Saturday night, the folks at Student Life and Event Services put together the singles lounge activity, which offered a range of games to play while meeting someone new,” said Jillian Hendry, a sophomore majoring in general studies.
Haylee Maughan, a sophomore studying recreation management, said this was the first time having a singles lounge at Date Night.
“We decided to do this activity because everybody deserves somebody, and COVID-19 makes that even harder,” Maughan said. “We want people to be able to experience college life as much as possible, and this was one of our solutions.”
In the singles lounge, students could participate in activities including board games, ring toss, chuck-a-duck or the dating game.
“The main event we offered was the dating game, where four lucky folks could participate and possibly snag a date with someone new at the end,” Hendry said.
For the dating game, there is a curtain on the stage separating one chair from three others.
“On one side of a curtain on the stage, three gents or ladies will sit down,” Hendry said. “On the other side of the curtain will be a person of the other gender. Without being able to see them, that person must ask the others questions that will help them decide who they want to get to know at the end of the activity. There are often five to 10 questions that are asked, and each ‘bachelor’ or ‘bachelorette’ must answer the questions to the best of their ability.”
At the end of the sequence of questions and answers, the “bachelor” or “bachelorette” blindly selects their date based on the answers they received. They could then go off to the other parts of Date Night and enjoy the event together.
Date Night is held every other Saturday from 7-10 p.m. on the second floor of the Hyrum Manwaring Center. Students can sign up on the BYU-I website or purchase tickets at the event.