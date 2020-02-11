Out of all the options of things to do Saturday morning, Feb. 15, putting a canoe in a pool in the dead of winter could definitely be considered an exciting choice.

A campus event since 2003, it has been held at the Hart pool, where canoes are put into the pool and teams strategically attempt to defend themselves and attack the ships around them.

“Battleship is a fun event that anyone can get involved in,” said Trent Shippen, advisor in the sports activities program.

Ryan Hansen, student activities advisor, explains that Battleship began on our campus as an exciting aspect of spirit week. It began here at BYU-Idaho and is now played as far as Stanford and Harvard.

“It’s a tradition that we started here that we’re very proud of,” Hansen said.

This year’s theme is Loveboat, so dress to impress and come have fun.

“You don‘t have to have a specialized skill or be a great athlete… it’s just a ton of fun.” Hansen said.

To sign up for the event or learn more about other events, check out the Student Life Events website and sign up before Thursday, Feb. 14.