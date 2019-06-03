Sister Aburto to speak at Tuesday’s devotional

The devotional speaker for June 4 is Sister Reyna I. Aburto.

Sister Aburto was born in Managua, Nicaragua, and now lives in Orem, Utah, with her husband.

She immigrated to the United States in 1984 and joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints just a few years after “she was invited by Latter-day Saint missionaries to attend church in California,” according to the Church’s Newsroom. “She was hesitant at first, but recalls feeling safe and at home the moment she stepped into the meetinghouse.”

Sister Aburto is the second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency. Prior to her serving in the Relief Society, she had many callings in scouting, young women’s, primary and Sunday school.

She earned an associate’s degree in computer science from Utah Valley University after studying industrial engineering at Universidad Centroamericana, in Managua, Nicaragua.

Sister Aburto has worked in the language industry for more than a quarter of a century. She and her husband own and operate a small translation business.

“Sister Aburto says two major incidents from her childhood greatly impacted her life: surviving an earthquake that destroyed her home and killed her older brother, and living through a period of civil unrest in Nicaragua in the late 1970s. Through these difficult experiences of loss, uncertainty and fear, she learned relationships, family, love and faith are our most precious possessions.” according to the Church’s Newsroom.

