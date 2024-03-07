At Tuesday’s Devotional, BYU-Idaho’s President, Alvin F. Meredith III announced Sister Elaine S. Dalton will speak at Devotional on Tuesday in the BYU-Idaho Student Center.

Sister Dalton served as the Young Women General President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 2008 to 2013.

“Sister Dalton loves life and believes in people,” said the University Relations News Release. “She has great confidence in the rising generation of noble youth. She often says, ‘I believe that one virtuous young woman or young man can change the world!’”

Sister Dalton was born in Ogden, Utah, and received a bachelor’s degree in English from BYU.

Sister Dalton served as the Chair of Trustees at Utah Valley University and is the current president of the Stella Oaks Foundation.

Tuesday’s devotional will be live streamed online.