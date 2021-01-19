Sister Poulter to address BYU-I students about the sacrifices made for education

On Jan. 19 at 11:30 a.m. LaNae Poulter, the scheduling manager at BYU-Idaho, will be presenting a virtual devotional on the importance of education. The devotional will air on the BYU-I Livestream devotional page.

Poulter grew up in Menan, Idaho, and has been a faculty member at BYU-Idaho for 31 years. She graduated from Ricks College and later earned her master’s degree and doctorate in education through the University of Idaho.

Poulter asked students to think about and answer the following prompt on the devotional discussion board: “Education is a responsibility, an opportunity, and in many ways a sacrifice. Who is sacrificing to give you the opportunity of an education at BYU-Idaho? Explain briefly.”

Several students took the opportunity to share their thoughts on the subject of sacrifice in the face of education. Haley Sorensen, a student and discussion board participant, explained the sacrifices she has endured in the pursuit of her education as a single parent.

“I’m a single mom so I work all day which only leaves time for schoolwork in the evenings and weekends and this obviously takes time away from my kids,” Sorenson said. “We are all sacrificing, but I feel that it is also teaching them the importance of learning and education as they see me studying and getting an education even as an adult.”

A number of other students also described sacrifices of time, money, and support made by their mothers, fathers, grandparents, cousins, spouses and other loved ones during their educational journeys.

Others described personal sacrifices that have benefitted their learning. Students also recognized the blessing of subsidized tuition made possible through tithing donations.

“Knowing how the Church Financial System operates, I feel that many members and non-members of the Church have made substantial contributions to the Tithing, Temple, Missionary, and other funds of the Church over the years,” said David Akindileni on the discussion board.

Akindileni expressed gratitude for the generous contributors to these church funds that go into programs like BYU Pathway Connect and other educational resources.

Akindileni’s insight received comments of affirmation, agreeing that church donations make a huge impact in the affordability of an education.

“We often sing ‘Sacrifice brings forth the blessings of heaven’ …I hope you can recognize those blessings as they come,” Poulter said. “Thank you for sharing your insights.”

Poulter’s devotional address entitled “Sixteen Stones” will be available as a video and audio recording.