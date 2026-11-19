What started as a small side project between two sisters has grown into a business beyond what they initially imagined.

Rylee Franz and Paige Hollandsworth launched Sweet Crisp Co. as an online business in Oct. 2025, hoping to share their homemade rice crispy treats with others. Less than a year later, the sisters opened a storefront in the Northpoint food court in Rexburg, Idaho, and expanded their products into businesses across the state.

A girl holding rice Krispy treats. Image Credits: Valentina Riveroll

Franz and Hollandsworth said they initially envisioned for the business to be a side project.

After months of developing a perfect recipe, the sisters said the response to their online business exceeded their expectations, leading them to open a storefront in February 2026.

After hosting parties and family gatherings, they wanted to create a customizable dessert that offered something different from traditional cookies, cupcakes and cakes.

Franz and Hollandsworth shared how their professional backgrounds have shaped their roles in the business.

Franz worked as a registered nurse for six years before transitioning to Sweet Crisp Co. full-time this summer. Hollandsworth, who graduated with a degree in business and finance, continues to balance the business with her work at a property management company.

Sweet Crsip co Local store front in Northpoint food court. Image Credits: Valentina Riveroll

“We just want everyone to know that Rice Krispies don't have to be dry, cut the roof of your mouth, and can be a perfect treat,” the sisters said.

Thanks to their location at the Northpoint food court, the business has developed positive connections with BYU-Idaho students. Each semester, the Northpoint office distributes Sweet Crisp Co. treats to residents as welcome gifts.

“We love being in the Northpoint food court because we get to see all the BYU-I students,” the sisters said. “They all come down and tell us how delicious they were, and that's all we could ask for.”

Rice Krispy treats lined up. Image Credits: Valentina Riveroll

According to Franz and Hollandsworth, Sweet Crisp Co. sells original rice crispy treats and introduces new flavors each month. Customers can also order customized treats for events such as birthdays, weddings and baby showers. Customization options include colored bows and personalized stickers featuring company or organization logos. The sisters also offer catering for events.

As the Holiday season approaches, Sweet crisp Co. is preparing for its annual Christmas celebration and plans to launch a Christmas box. The sisters mentioned that last year´s christmas sale was succesful, they hope to build on that response this year.

"The holiday products were especially successful last year," said Franz.

Anna Maria Guillen, a sophomore studying hospitality and tourism and fellow Northpoint resident, said she enjoyed Sweet Crisp Co.'s original rice crispy treat.

Customers can visit Sweet Crisp Co. in the Northpoint food court or follow sweetcrispco on Instagram for monthly flavors, custom orders, catering and upcoming releases.