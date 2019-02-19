Six-foot tall imaginary rabbit coming to Rexburg

Sharing is caring!











When stage manager Kray Casper, a junior majoring in theatre studies, says “Hold” into his headset, 35 people freeze in place, giving him their full attention. Casper noticed the timing on one of the lines wasn’t quite right. The actors reset and run the scene again, fixing the problem.

“Hold,” Casper says once again. The lighting was off. After going through this routine a dozen more times, the scene is ready and it’s time to move onto the next. This has been the life for Casper and the cast of the play for the last couple of months, trying to perfect their upcoming play, Harvey.

Practicing the same scene over and over isn’t always fun, but there’s a purpose to it.

“It’s satisfying when you get it right,” Casper said. “It is a little bit annoying up until that point, but I just keep in mind that that’s what we’re working for.”

For 63-year-old Nancy Chaffin, a BYU-Idaho alumna and actress in the play, it’s more than just a process.

“I think that’s part of the play,” Chaffin said. “It’s part of the trying to get inside their skin, trying to be present, trying to determine how they would react and how they would feel and to see it in your mind. It’s all part of the fun for me. I could watch the rehearsal over and over again.”

Harvey was written by Mary Chase in 1944, winning a Pulitzer Prize. Directed by Roger Merrill, a professor in the Theater Department, BYU-I students will attempt to capture what Chase had envisioned for her six-foot-tall invisible rabbit.

“It’s a show I’ve always wanted to do,” Merrill said. “This one I think the audience is going to really enjoy just because it’s a lighthearted comedy with a great message. The cast has worked really hard at making the characters believable and personal.”

Harvey is the imaginary six-foot-tall bunny of Elwood P. Dowd. Elwood introduces Harvey to others, but no one else can see him.

“The play is presented at first as though it’s an invisible rabbit, but then as the play goes on it’s thrown into doubt,” said actor Scott Villanueva, a junior majoring in theater studies. “People see the rabbit, but they’ll deny it. I think the play is about ‘Are you going to deny the truth just because it doesn’t make sense to you?’ We’re truth-seeking people.”

In preparation for Harvey, cast members have been practicing four hours a day, six days a week since December. Casper is hoping the hard work will pay off.

“We just all have a blast and laugh with one another during funny moments,” Casper said. “Everyone just loves each other. And that’s one of the big reasons I love doing this, being able to see that, see everyone enjoying themselves and eventually seeing the audience have that same enjoyment.”

You can enjoy Harvey when it opens at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. Tickets are $3 for students and $6 for the general public. The show runs Feb. 20 to 23, 26 and March 2.