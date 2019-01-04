Six Must Know Resources on Campus

Checking into new apartments, scoping out Rexburg, buying new books for classes and finalizing schedules is what it is like for most new freshmen as they arrive on campus. With the checklist of things that need to be done, may come some unnecessary stress for new students. The following six resources may help provide benefit to those who may be seeking guidance and direction throughout the new semester.
1. The Testing Center.
Located in the Manwaring Center on the first floor is the Testing Center. What may be seen to some as just a room to take a test a few times, actually provides more than just a test, with staff making sure students have necessary resources to feel calm while test taking. The testing center is open Monday through Saturday. Monday and Saturday they open at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. with doors closing at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday they are open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. with doors closing at 9 p.m. On Tuesdays it is closed for devotional from 12:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Teachers will usually open an exam for two to three days allowing the student to choose the date and time of when they will like to take the exam. This allows students to take time to study and prepare for the exam, not being limited to a one hour block on one day.
“We are here as a resource for you, not a scary person to yell at you. If students need anything from a drink of water, to use the bathroom, extra scrap paper, an eraser, or even a calculator, we are here to provide that,” said Makenna Hemmingsen, testing center employee, and junior studying marriage and family studies.
With these benefits and more, the testing center will hopefully seem a bit more relaxed the next time you enter.
“We also provide a music room that plays classical music to help relieve the stress and anxiety of test taking,” said Scarlet Oh, a testing center employee, senior studying elementary education.
2. The Tutoring Center
The Tutoring Center on campus is a great resource to receive extra help academically. Tutors are fellow students that have already taken that course or similar courses. The Tutoring Center is located in the David O. McKay library on the second floor.
To schedule an appointment for a tutor, simply go to iplan.byui.edu. At the top, select menu, then tutoring. Then select get a tutor and select the course.
The tutoring services are a free resource to students, however, if you fail to show up to an appointment, or fail to cancel within a 24 hour period, your student account will be charged. The Tutoring Center is open Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. They are closed on Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m. for devotional and on Thursday’s the same time for forum.
3. The Wellness Center
The Wellness Center is located on the north end of campus inside the Hart building, next to the stadium. They have all the resources necessary to live a healthy life. The CDC issued a report on the correlation between obesity and the risk of cancer. According to the article, more than half of Americans don’t know that overweight and obesity can increase their risk for cancer.
The Wellness Center provides assessments where students can see where they are at physically, set goals, and essentially live their best life physically. Inside the Hart building is also a gym with plenty of exercise equipment. The gym is free for all students. Whether one is a morning person, or prefers to exercise in the evening, the Hart gym is a great place to improve physically and set new goals. For students wishing to use the gym, they will simply need their I-number and BYU-Idaho appropriate fitness wear. It is simply the grey shirt with the BYU-I logo and the shorts with the BYU-I logo.
4.The Writing Center
The Writing Center is another free resource offered to students on campus. The Writing Center is located in the David O. McKay Library on the second floor, near the Tutoring Center.
The Writing Center is a drop–in center, meaning an appointment is not necessary. The Writing Center covers in addition to papers for classes, resumes, cover letters, and even letters of introduction for graduate schools. Sessions can expect to take around 20-30 minutes, dependent on the students concern. The Writing Center is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. They are closed on Tuesdays from 2- 3p.m. for devotional and on Thursday’s the same time for forum.
5. Student Health Center
As part of requirement at BYU-I, all students must have a health insurance plan. BYU-I offers a plan if students do not have their own. The Student Health Center is located just north of the Gordon B. Hinckley Building.
Students that have the University health care plan, they will only need to pay a $10 co-pay for services. Some of the services offered include a pharmacy, radiology and X-rays, immunizations, as well as even TB tests for those returning from missions. The Student Health Center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pharmacy is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
6. Counseling Services
For those who are seeking help in learning ways to cope with stress, are mentally bogged down by school work, or even needing mental health help, BYU-I has counseling services free of charge for those students who are registered in a minimum of six credits.
They offer individual counseling, group counseling, as well as couples counseling. Their offices are located on the second floor of the Student Health and Counseling Center. The Counseling Center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.