Six Must Know Resources on Campus

Teachers will usually open an exam for two to three days allowing the student to choose the date and time of when they will like to take the exam. This allows students to take time to study and prepare for the exam, not being limited to a one hour block on one day.

“We are here as a resource for you, not a scary person to yell at you. If students need anything from a drink of water, to use the bathroom, extra scrap paper, an eraser, or even a calculator, we are here to provide that,” said Makenna Hemmingsen, testing center employee, and junior studying marriage and family studies.

With these benefits and more, the testing center will hopefully seem a bit more relaxed the next time you enter.

“We also provide a music room that plays classical music to help relieve the stress and anxiety of test taking,” said Scarlet Oh, a testing center employee, senior studying elementary education.