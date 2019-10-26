Six reasons to visit Mesa Falls this semester

On Saturday, Oct. 19, the BYU-Idaho Student Activities program took a group of students to hike around the Upper and Lower Mesa Falls.

Stretching 200 feet wide and 114 feet tall, the Upper Mesa Falls sits on Henry’s Fork in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. The Lower Mesa Falls is settled just a mile downstream.

Johnny Lott, a junior studying communication and native Idahoan, has visited Mesa Falls every year of his life. He prefers to visit it in the fall.

“You’ll see a lot of fall colors and fewer people,” Lott said. “The falls will probably be a little more misty too, just because of the colder climate.”

Here’s six reasons why visiting Mesa Falls is worthwhile, according to BYU-I students:

1. The drive

“The drive is beautiful,” said Morgan Soelberg, a senior studying FCS apparel entrepreneurship. “Lots of winding roads.”

The Mesa Falls Scenic Byway is a 30-mile loop that wanders through the Targhee National Forest, following Henry’s Fork.

“The long and winding road…” Lott sang in falsetto. “It’s a Beatles song.”

2. The views

Luke Cook, a junior studying recreation management, is one of the volunteers who accompanied students on the hikes.

“It’s a very scenic area,” Cook said. “It’s got a killer view.”

The boardwalk-style path from the parking lot to the Upper Mesa Falls lookout point is 0.6 miles.

“The Upper Falls is the best place to get a view up close because you’re right eye-level with where the falls are happening,” Lott said.

Soelberg said before her freshman year, she didn’t know what Idaho looked like.

“When you’re coming into Rexburg, there’s all the lava rock, and it’s pretty gross-looking driving into the state,” Soelberg said. “But Idaho has a lot of really pretty scenic areas that you just have to go pretty deep in to find. And honestly, right by the falls, across the water, the cliffs look like the Faroe Islands because of all the moss from the mist of the falls. It makes me feel like I’m in Iceland.”

3. The nature

The Upper and Lower Mesa Falls are the only major waterfalls in Idaho not used for irrigation or hydroelectric purposes. The waterfalls’ only roles are to participate in the ecosystem of surrounding wildlife and to be admired by the people.

“I’m glad,” Lott said. “It’d really poop up the place putting all the industrialization close to the falls, you know. It’s really nice and natural-looking.”

4. The Visitor Center



The Mesa Falls Visitor Center, built in 1915, sits near the Upper Falls lookout point. This log cabin-style building used to serve as an inn, cafe and dance hall before being purchased by the Forest Service in 1985.

The visitor center features information on local history, as well as pelts, furs and facts about indigenous animals that hikers might encounter on the trails.

Read more about the Mesa Falls Visitor Center here.

5. The rainbows

According to Lott and Soelberg, there’s a regularly visible rainbow at the Upper Mesa Falls, especially on sunnier days.

“That means that there’s obviously a pot of gold at the bottom of the falls that no one’s gotten to yet,” Lott said. “Probably too dangerous. Or the leprechaun’s really grouchy. No one’s been able to pass the final boss.”

6. The BYU-I hikes

According to Cook, the BYU-I Student Activities program takes and plans hikes to Mesa Falls each semester. During spring semesters, there are often multiple trips because of the warmer weather.

Cook said that visiting Mesa Falls could benefit any student.

“It really helps (students) get out and to learn new things,” Cook said. “It helps to de-stress from school, experience fresh air, get away from screens and phones, get outside and have fun, socialize, meet new people and be able to learn new things about yourself and maybe push yourself and to do something new that you’ve never done.”

Soelberg expressed that she plans on visiting Mesa Falls several times again.

“I think it’s a good representation of the hidden beauty and the hidden gems that are in the Gem State.”