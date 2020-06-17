Skating from Brazil to the US

The sun shone brightly at the Rexburg skatepark, heating the pavement for the three skaters. Among them stood Lucas Godoy, a sophomore studying animal science. He stared down at the halfpipe, calculating his next move.

Skateboarding can take years of practice and motivation to successfully perform certain tricks.

“I’m still trying to get a 360 kickflip down, I can get it sometimes but not constantly,” Godoy said. “Landing one is probably my favorite feeling in the world because it’s really hard and it looks cool and smooth.”

Godoy moved from Sao Paulo, Brazil to Salt Lake City, Utah in 2013. He started skating at the age of 9.

“Skating has taught me perseverance and patience,” Godoy said. “It has also provided me with a lot of good friends that I confide in when I’m away from my real family.”

He was able to become individualistic when skating by creating his own style.

“You can try to overcome yourself and get better every day, and create your own style if you’re willing to practice,” Godoy said.

Godoy attempts a trick over and over until he gets it right. If he doesn’t land it a certain way, he does it again until he’s satisfied with the outcome.

“I would always ask my friends to help when learning a new trick, sometimes I’d even look up YouTube tutorials,” Godoy said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about the time and effort you put in to try to learn the foot placement and movement of a trick.”

Godoy’s friends cheer him on and help him through tricks. His girlfriend records each trick until he executes it the way he wants. Skating can be a difficult sport to learn, so they help each other often.

“Skater groups are always supporting one another,” Godoy said.