Skating to success with Heber J. Grant mentors

Mentors and mentees in the Heber J. Grant Mentor program skated in a ring around the Manwaring Center Ballroom on March 21. A group of girls on the side started laughing as they stumbled to the floor. DJ Deseret set up a few more songs to play before putting on a pair of skates and taking the floor.

The Heber J. Grant Mentor program is where students can be assigned a mentor to meet with them one-on-one and help them throughout the semester.

BYU-Idaho’s page on the program page on the program says that mentors act as life coaches, guides to campus resources and friends.

Shelbe Abplanalp, a freshman studying elementary education, attended the event with her mentor. She said her favorite part of the event was “skating with my mentor and her mentee.”

Abplanalp said being part of the program gave her someone who became her friend.

Another student there with her mentor was Leah Smith, a sophomore studying communication. Smith said she loved the event. “I specifically like this event because it’s specifically for HJG people, so it’s smaller.”

She said having a mentor gave her the support system she needed in order to be motivated to do her homework and succeed in college.

Smith said “it just feels like having friends now.”

The night continued, colored lights flashing, people laughing and stumbling. Some people tried to do tricks, going backward and picking up one skate in a glide. The music kept playing all the way until 9 p.m.