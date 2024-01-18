Winterfest, a free event featuring various winter activities, is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Teton Lakes Winter Park, located at 722 N 12th W, Rexburg.

Sledding and cross-country skiing kick off at 9 a.m. Ice skating begins at noon, and a polar plunge challenge featuring Rexburg’s Mayor Jerry Merrill starts at 2 p.m.

A warming station, including a hot tub, will be available for polar plunge participants following their swim.

Participants may bring their own skiing or skating gear at no cost or can rent gear for 50% off.

Cross-country ski gear rental is $7 for adults and $5 for kids. Skates are $5.

Saturday’s weather is expected to be in the mid-30s with a 50% chance of snow, according to Weather.com.

Teton Lakes Winter Park is open all season long, weather permitting, thanks to a grant from the Blue Cross of Idaho to increase communities’ activity. More information about rentals and trail usage is available here.

Ski trails are groomed regularly, and the Rexburg Ski Trails blog reports trail conditions.