Slam poet speaks against pornography

The poem is called “Eleven Years.” It dives into the deepest struggle of his life, his addiction with pornography.

Four years ago, Joshua Peters, a sophomore studying communication, began a poem that he knew held the key to change his life.

The first line flowed from his mind to his fingers to his phone. The second line flowed. A sweet release came as he saw the words develop on the screen. His lips turned into a smile as the words kept coming.

The first line flowed from his mind to his fingers to his phone. The second line flowed. A sweet release came as he saw the words develop on the screen. His lips turned into a smile as the words kept coming.

Four years ago, Joshua Peters, a sophomore studying communication, began a poem that he knew held the key to change his life.

The poem is called “Eleven Years.” It dives into the deepest struggle of his life, his addiction with pornography.

Through the poem, Peters discloses how he first found pornography when he was 11-years-old and how it affected his relationship with his family. It taught him to lie to his family and his parents and hide it from them. Even though it led him to lie, the addiction led him to understand who God is as his Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ as his Savior.

“It was really personal at the time when I first made it,” Peters said. “I didn’t share it with people, which is the natural thing to do. It’s a personal thing.”

However, as time went on, he started thinking the poem and ultimately, his struggle with pornography, would be a good thing to share with others.

“Is it really that big of a deal to tell people that I struggle with this and that I overcame it?” he asked himself. “And that I am overcoming it? And that there’s a safe place to talk about that?”

He concluded that the best thing he could do would be to share his story of his struggles with pornography by releasing the poem as a video.

It never felt quite right until he met Cole Anderton, a sophomore studying communication, in Spring Semester 2018. After hearing the poem for himself, Anderton said he knew they had something powerful to work with.

He filmed the video over the summer and released it on Nov. 1 on Facebook and Instagram. By Nov. 3, the video reached over 10,000 views. Peters hopes more people watch the video so they can learn how to overcome pornography addiction.

Since the video’s release, Peters said he’s received dozens of messages from people reaching out to thank him and admit their own issues with pornography. He has given them words of hope.