Slamming porn

On Nov. 1, 2018, Joshua Peters, a junior studying communication at BYU-Idaho, shared a video with the world about his personal struggles with pornography addiction.

For Peters, poetry isn’t just an art form or a pastime. It’s a way for him to say something, to get it off of his chest. He calls it an itch that drives him to create.

In his poem titled “11 Years,” Peters dives into the effects porn addiction had on his life and how he eventually came to accept himself despite his mistakes and struggles. After producing a video performance of his poem, it amassed tens of thousands of views and was shared thousands of times.

When Peters first wrote the poem, about six years ago, he kept it private because of how sacred and powerful it was for him. But when he returned from serving his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he realized that he wanted to use it to help people.

Peters’ goal with the video was to break the secretive nature of a pornography addiction.

“You can be transparent about this,” Peters said. “You can share the load, even if it’s just reaching out to your loved ones because it can be such a secretive addiction.”

After one year, Peters sees his video as a reminder of where he came from and as a support to keep fighting.

“This video has helped me in so many ways because that kind of addiction never really leaves you,” Peters said. “It’s always going to be a temptation.”

At the moment, Peters is focused on other creative outlets such as sketching and his photography business.

Peters has alluded that sometime in the future he may release a second video as a follow up to the first, more focused on victory and the overcoming of addiction.