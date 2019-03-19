“Slave of duty” coming to BYU-Idaho stage

Sharing is caring!











Twenty cast and crew members of The Pirates of Penzance scuttle in every direction, all seemingly on a personal path of discovery. What seems like chaos is actually a carefully constructed sequence to open the opera in the Eliza R. Snow Drama Theatre.

Director and faculty member Richard Clifford was on the committee designated to pick the plays for the semester. The Pirates of Penzance filled the opera spot for the semester.

“We try to have a variety of different plays,” Clifford said.

Harvey, a play about a 6-foot tall imaginary rabbit, was the first to premier this semester, with production coming to a close March 2.

“We have two comedies and that’s unusual, but in terms of the genre there’s a strong contrast,” Clifford said. “We’re looking at thousands of man hours to produce a show of this scale. We have students and paid employees working since the semester began.”

The Pirates of Penzance is an opera. This means it’s a chance for music and theatre students to unite. Assistant director Patrick Carlile, a senior majoring in theatre studies, said there were no issues with the two departments working together.

“That’s something really wonderful about theatre in general,” Carlile said. “You can come together regardless of your background. There’s a great marriage of the two. It’s really cool to see them each work with each other hand in hand to make a very cohesive thing together.”

The story follows Frederic, a love stricken young man who becomes a pirate against all odds.

“One of the things I love about this play is that if anybody could’ve given up their duties for a week and went and been a pirate, there’s a lot of us who would do it,” Carlile said. “There’s a lot of us that would say, ‘You know what, forget it, I’m going to go sail the seas for a while.”

Carlile said the play’s humor is relevant, despite being written a hundred years ago.

Frederic is played by Michael Seare, a senior studying vocal performance. Seare said Frederic is the “slave of duty.”

“He’s a very kind guy who’s very loyal,” Seare said. “He gets indentured to be a pirate and the only reason he sticks around, even though he doesn’t really like his job, is because that’s his job, that’s his duty. Shenanigans ensue.”

Carlile sees the pirates as “a band of brothers” working together. Michael Ellsworth, a senior studying arts and music, sees them slightly different.

“The pirates are winging it the entire time,” Ellsworth said. “They have absolutely no idea what they’re doing and they love doing it.”

Tickets for The Pirates of Penzance can be purchased at the ticket office with the first show being March 20 at 7:30 p.m. Other show dates are March 22-23, 26-27 and 29-30. Tickets are $3 for BYU-Idaho students and $6 for the general public. No children under six.