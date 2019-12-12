WATCH: Small town dreams to World of Dance

A group of local hip hop dancers competed in the World of Dance competition in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 7. The group from Lost Tribe dance studio was accepted after auditioning multiple times for this global competition.

“It’s funny because this year, I wasn’t even trying to get in. The last day came up to send the video, and I just said ‘I’m not going to be a hypocrite,’ so sent it in,” said Kioa Delos Reyes, director and owner of Lost Tribe Dance Studio. “When I saw the email, I legit had to go back and make sure it said ‘Congratulations.'”

The dance group competing in the competition consists of college students from BYU-Idaho and teenagers from the Rexburg area. Each person chose to dance at Lost Tribe because of its sole focus on the hip hop style.

“I found out that this hip hop team was happening and I actually tried out for it the same day I found out it was a thing,” said Jaron Taylor, one of the dancers who is currently applying to BYU-I.

The dance group performed a hip hop dance at the World of Dance competition, which takes place on a global scale. The World of Dance brand works in association with the NBC show “World of Dance,” but it is separate.

According to the official World of Dance Facebook page, “We are the original and most trusted dance and music entertainment brand in the world. Our globe-spanning competitions bring together the planet’s most talented and passionate performers, while our growing community celebrates dance culture in all of its creative forms.”

The group has spent many hours practicing and preparing for the World of Dance competition and a local show they’re performed on Friday, Dec. 6 at Madison Junior High School, which included the younger dancers from Lost Tribe. The local show had many of the dancers begin the nearly 10-hour drive to Las Vegas in the middle of the night.

“There has been so much rehearsal — hours and hours and hours of rehearsals on weekdays on weekends. You have to really sacrifice a lot, but it’s gonna be worth it when you get that final product,” said Stephanie Millington, a sophomore studying dance. Millington is a dancer and instructor at Lost Tribe. “Hanging out with my friends every single day and being able to do a style I love — really love — has been really fun.”

Kioa Delos Reyes graduated from BYU-I in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in communication and a minor in dance. He began his career teaching hip hop classes at studios from Rexburg to Blackfoot before starting Lost Tribe, a hip hop only dance studio.

“I decided to start it here in Rexburg because I was bringing not just a different culture but a culture that I enjoyed, and I wanted to share that with the youth of this area,” Delos Reyes said. “Whether we’re winners or not, the main goal is to make the dancers better people. Dance is just the medium.”