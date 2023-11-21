In September, a small-town girl from Winston, Missouri, Megan Gibson, arrived in Rexburg with bright hopes for her future.

Gibson traveled over 1,000 miles to not only study animal science at BYU-I, but to continue the business she started a little over a year ago, Cattle Cookies.

Cattle Cookies started with Gibson’s love for making cupcakes using her artistic affinity. As she got older, Gibson began baking cookies with her mom; her brothers and dad loved them.

“There was one time where I was like, ‘We make these really good chocolate chip cookies and just for our family when we feel like it,'” Gibson said. “‘What if we did this bigger and we made them fancy?'”

From that thought they produced their first fancy cookie. With a graham cracker base, cream cheese frosting and graham cracker topping, the New Cheesecake was born. It hit the spot and made everyone smile.

Because everyone loved it, they decided to make a second cookie called the Cinna Bail. The Cinna Bail tastes like a cinnamon roll and has maple cream cheese frosting.

After both cookies were a success among the family, Gibson’s dad introduced the idea of making and selling cookies at the town fair called Chautauqua.

There, Gibson and her mom made 800 cookies and nearly sold out.

This became the beginning of Cattle Cookies — the name stems from Gibson’s background growing up on a farm of 400 cattle head.

Cattle mean a lot to Gibson and her family, so much so that she not only named her company after them, but she named a cookie after a cow she raised, Zeus.

The Sugar and Zeus is a sugar cookie with white frosting and black sprinkles. Zeus was the name of a cow that Gibson describes as practically a pet dog. If she called Zeus, he would always follow.

Cattle Cookies are made by Gibson in her small apartment kitchen by order. In the future, Gibson hopes to buy a store and sell not only cookies but cupcakes and bread as well.

More information on Cattle Cookies can be viewed on its Instagram.