Smiling Dailey from Jamaica to Rexburg

The average temperature in Jamaica is 80 to 90 degrees with little difference between summer and winter. Rexburg’s average temperature is 43 degrees. Brandon Dailey, a freshman studying accounting, left the high temperatures of Jamaica for the ever-changing weather of Idaho.

Dailey grew up in the capital city of Kingston, Jamaica, one hour away from the closest beach. Moving to BYU-Idaho increased the nearest beach distance to 9 hours and 50 minutes away.

Beyond the climate and distance from the beach, Dailey determined the biggest difference between locations is the U.S.’s higher level of development. Jamaica does not have the same standard commodities as the United States.

“It’s way easier to have access to things that we need here,” Dailey said. “And it’s way quicker.”

While Jamaica does not share the same level of accessibility of most food and entertainment, sports are prevalent throughout the country. Dailey discovered many people who share his passion for sports in Jamaica and Idaho.