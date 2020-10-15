Smoke from Idaho fires drums up concern in Rexburg

Last month, BYU-Idaho students returned to campus ready for the fall semester, even given the University’s new health and safety precautions. The need for face masks, social distancing, and shutting off water fountains presented a unique makeover to the university.

One thing that was perhaps out of sight and out of mind for many students returning to Rexburg: the wildfires burning just a couple hundred miles west of town.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest, together with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, issued a weather announcement on Sept. 28, mentioning a “ridge of high pressure” which will result in “warmer daytime temperatures, cool nights, and dry conditions through the week.” That same day, the Salmon-Challis National Forest also released another statement regarding several fires, most of which were 100% contained. One of these, the Trap Creek Fire, was first reported on Sept. 14, near Stanley, Idaho.

According to the Salmon-Challis National Forest: “The 2,285-acre fire is burning in lodgepole pine and grass”. For further information visit this site.

In recent weeks, Rexburg experienced a smoke-filled air, which affected students like Bryan Birkholz, a senior studying English education.

“I (had) trouble breathing,” said Birkholz.

The smoke from the fires burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest drifted through the air, over the Idaho landscape, and across the region to Rexburg. And Dale Pickering, a fire inspector for the Madison Fire Department, took notice almost immediately.

“Fire is a natural phenomenon…and part of the ecology,” said Pickering. “And people have a feeling that their local fire department, local government, (and local resources) should be there to stop it.”

Dale Pickering has been a fire inspector with the Madison Fire Department for more than half a decade. He believes that most fires are caused naturally, sometimes from the lightning and moisture in the atmosphere.

“The normal healthy person can cope with that really well,” said Pickering. “It’s no different than driving your vehicle down a dusty road, or (riding) a motorbike. But there are a number of respiratory illnesses, sicknesses, and issues that (will determine whether or not) that smoke will be very irritating or bothersome to them.”

Despite concerns about health, Pickering says that the big fires are a long ways away from Rexburg and do not pose a direct threat to locals or university students.

“There have been a few range fires (that weren’t) even big enough to show up on anybody’s map,” Pickering said reassuringly.

So while the average BYU-I student may have an occasional coughing fit because of some trouble breathing, the Madison Fire Department is hard at work fighting fires and the problems they might produce.