The Snow Drama Department will perform Mikado, a social satire, on Wednesday in the Eliza R. Snow Center.

Richard Clifford, the show’s stage director, worked to make the show more modern and has adapted it for the Rexburg audience.

“It pokes fun at politics, at society, at superficial relationships,” Clifford said. “So all of that is up for grabs, and it’s quite silly and farcical in the way that it does it.”

Clifford called the show fun, crazy and zany, and said the show has lots of humor relevant to the students attending BYU-Idaho.

“I think it’s also relevant, right? There’s a lot of humor around dating and courtship,” Clifford said. “There is also some fun sort of modern contextualization, I just think it will resonate with a lot of the students.”

Megan Lowe, a student in her fourth semester, is working as the show’s stage manager. Lowe said she is enjoying the tech rehearsals and loves seeing all the hard work the cast and crew have worked together to see a dream become a reality.

Both Lowe and Clifford expressed that their favorite part of putting the show together is the collaboration and seeing everything come together.

“It takes several dozen people working behind the scenes as well as the dozens of people you see on the stage and here in the pit to make something like this happen,” Clifford said. “We have a fun time discovering what the text is about and figuring out how to stage it.”

Clifford encourages students to follow BYU-I’s theater department’s Instagram and Facebook page for information on upcoming productions, auditions and other special projects.